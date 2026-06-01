Sol Ruca snatched her first championship since joining the WWE main roster this past weekend.

And she’s still dealing with haters.

During her appearance on the ‘WWE NOW: WWE Clash In Italy Recap’ podcast with Sam Roberts and Megan Morant, the former WWE NXT Women’s North American and WWE Women’s Speed Champion spoke about defeating Becky Lynch on Sunday to become the new WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion.

While being interviewed, Ruca addressed the increasing hate she has been receiving from WWE fans on social media since making the transition from NXT to the bigger stage of WWE.

“I mean even in NXT, we get people that are watching every move and we get people that are leaving hate comments and all this negativity,” she began. “And essentially being up on the main roster, you have more eyes, which means more hate, but also means more love.”

Ruca, who botched her first Sol Snatcher on WWE Raw after making her main roster debut, admitted that the added exposure in WWE brings with it additional haters en masse.

“So it is something that I’ve had to kind of navigate because I wasn’t really, it wasn’t something that I thought of when I got signed that it was going to be like, ‘Oh, this means that there’s going to be more eyes or more people trying to nitpick everything,'” she continued. “But at the end of the day, especially with people on social media. That’s such a small percentage of our fan base, and as long as the crowd in person is happy and everyone backstage is happy with what I do, then that’s fine with me.”