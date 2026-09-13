Sol Ruca admits there can be a downside to having a finishing move as recognizable as the Sol Snatcher.

During a recent interview with Huge Pop (full episode below), the former WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion discussed whether her signature move can be a “double-edged sword,” particularly when fans are conditioned to expect it before believing a match could end.

“I’ve definitely had that thought before. However, I feel like it’s all about everything else that you do in the ring and with the emotion that you’re putting behind it. Because yes, sometimes the fans might not bite on a falsey that I do with someone because they know it’s not my finish.”

Ruca believes the key is making other potential finishes believable through storytelling and emotion.

“However, if you put the emotion behind it, if you’re pinning the person like, ‘This is it,’ and then they kick out and your face changes, I feel like that’s how they bite into it.”

She continued, “It doesn’t always have to be my finish in my mind, and that’s kind of what I’m working towards more, is working on those character bits and those facial expressions so that people aren’t just watching and waiting for the finish.”

Ruca was also asked whether she has considered developing a secondary finisher, something she acknowledged has crossed her mind.

“I definitely have. I think if I were to have a secondary finish, it probably has to be something that’s not high-flying, maybe a submission or more of a power move, because I do think that my finish, I don’t know if I could top that, at least not right now.”

For the time being, however, Ruca plans to continue relying on the Sol Snatcher.

“Unless I can think of something else. But for now, I think that is gonna be my sole finish for a little bit.”

Ruca will next turn her attention to WWE Money in the Bank, as she has qualified for the women’s ladder match taking place next month in New Orleans.