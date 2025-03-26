The WWE Speed Women’s Championship Contender Tournament kicked off on Wednesday afternoon.

At 12/11c on March 26, 2025, the latest episode of WWE Speed dropped on X, featuring Sol Ruca vs. Katana Chance in an opening round tourney tilt.

Ruca would go on to pick up the victory, advancing to the next round in the tourney, where she will square off against the winner of the Michin vs. Shayna Baszler first round match on next week’s show on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

Following her victory, Sol Ruca spoke in a backstage interview with Cathy Kelley, which you can view below along with the complete 3/26 episode of WWE Speed on X.

