Sol Ruca and Lyra Valkyria appear to have some unfinished business.

WWE released a new backstage video on Wednesday, November 11, featuring a heated confrontation between the two Superstars in a digital exclusive segment from the November 9 episode of WWE Raw that could be setting the stage for an upcoming match.

The segment began with Jackie Redmond interviewing Ruca about the upcoming John Cena Classic on December 14. Before Ruca could get very far, however, Valkyria interrupted with some harsh words for the rising WWE star.

“I have a problem with people like you and Lola,” Valkyria said. “You come here, you do a little flip or you do a little dance, and Adam Pearce parts the Red Sea to give you everything you want.”

Valkyria continued by expressing frustration over what she believes has been a much more difficult road to success for herself, accusing Ruca of having opportunities handed to her.

“Meanwhile, I have the deck stacked against me every single week,” she continued. “And if you had been through anything that I’ve been through, you wouldn’t be taking time to paint sparkles on your cheeks, I’ll tell you that much.”

Ruca wasn’t about to let those comments go unanswered.

The former NXT standout fired back by pointing out that she has dealt with her own share of adversity throughout her WWE career. Unlike Valkyria, however, Ruca claimed she hasn’t allowed those experiences to define her attitude toward others.

“Lyra, I have been through hardships, believe it or not,” Ruca responded. “However, I didn’t make it everyone else’s problem. And I sure as heck did not make it my whole personality. Instead, I moved on. I learned from it.”

Rather than continuing the verbal exchange, Ruca suggested they settle their issues the old-fashioned way.

“But, you know, since you think that I just get everything I want, how about me and you dish this out in the ring,” she concluded.

WWE has not yet officially announced a match between Ruca and Valkyria.