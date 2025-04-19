The WWE Speed Women’s Championship was not enough.

Sol Ruca has added the WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship to her collection to become the latest double-champion female from WWE NXT, capturing the title that the previous female double champion, Stephanie Vaquer, vacated.

In one of the most chaotic and high-flying matches of the night, Sol Ruca climbed to the top—literally and figuratively—by winning the multi-woman Ladder Match at NXT Stand & Deliver 2025 to become the new NXT Women’s North American Champion.

The title had been vacated earlier this month by Stephanie Vaquer, and six of NXT’s top female stars—Sol Ruca, Lola Vice, Kelani Jordan, Thea Hail, Izzi Dame, and ZARIA—waged all-out war to claim it.

Things immediately broke down as the action spilled to the outside. Sol Ruca and Kelani Jordan had the ring to themselves early, with Ruca landing an X-Factor, while outside, Dame punished ZARIA with a ladder against the steel steps. The carnage continued as Ruca smashed a ladder into Jordan before setting it up to make her first climb.

Every woman had her moment in the spotlight. Thea Hail hit a Tornado DDT and nearly reached the title until Vice yanked her down. ZARIA exploded with a trio of spears before wildly swinging a ladder around her neck, taking out everyone in sight. Dame followed up with a back body drop that sent ZARIA crashing onto a ladder.

Kelani Jordan pulled off some dazzling offense, including a springboard moonsault to the outside and a split-legged moonsault on ZARIA on a ladder. But every time someone climbed, another challenger was there to stop them. Vice nearly made it up before Ruca stopped her and narrowly dodged a backfist that saw Vice punch the ladder instead.

As the chaos continued, Dame chokeslammed Jordan, and Izzi Dame nailed a sit-out bomb on Ruca. Thea Hail flew in with a Coffin Drop and tried to climb again, only to be stopped by Dame. Then came a huge moment: Hail locked in a Kimura on top of the ladder, only to be dumped to the floor onto OTM and Jaida Parker by a ladder-lifting ZARIA.

Jordan and Ruca tried to protect ZARIA in a ladder duel, creating a bridge between the ropes and another ladder. As they battled atop the bridge, Vice shoved them both off and nearly stole the match with a chokehold on ZARIA—who heroically climbed with Vice on her back before gently collapsing.

Jordan then nailed a Froggy Bow on Vice across the bridge, setting up a final stretch that brought the crowd to their feet. Ruca springboarded onto the ladder just as Jordan climbed. ZARIA got Jordan up on her shoulders and tossed her over the top rope onto everyone below, setting the stage for a climactic showdown between ZARIA and Sol Ruca atop the ladder.

At the top, Ruca and ZARIA exchanged headbutts before Sol flipped up, kicked ZARIA off the ladder, and skinned the cat to stay on top. Izzi Dame tried to intervene—but Sol Ruca hit the Sol Snatcher off the ladder! She then nailed Thea Hail with another Sol Snatcher, climbed once more, and retrieved the title to make it official.