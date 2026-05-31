Sol Ruca has added her first piece of championship gold on WWE’s main roster.

At WWE Clash in Italy on Saturday, Ruca defeated Becky Lynch to capture the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship, ending Lynch’s reign after just over six weeks with the title.

The finish came after Lynch attempted to put Ruca away with a Manhandle Slam near the corner. However, Ruca was able to counter the move by planting her feet on the middle turnbuckle, preventing Lynch from completing the maneuver.

Moments later, Lynch turned around and walked directly into a Sol Snatcher. Ruca connected cleanly with her signature move and scored the three-count to secure the victory and the championship.

A huge moment for one of WWE’s fastest-rising stars.

The title change marks Ruca’s first reign as WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion and her first championship victory since joining WWE’s main roster. The win also represents one of the biggest accomplishments of her young career to date.

Meanwhile, Lynch’s reign comes to an end after 43 days, making Lynch both the longest-reigning and shortest-reigning champion in the history of the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship. Her first reign with the title was the longest, while her most recent reign ended as the shortest of all-time.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Clash In Italy 2026 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.