There is a new WWE Speed Women’s Champion.

WWE Speed returned at 12/11c on X on Wednesday, April 16, 2025 with a new episode.

On the 4/16 show, WWE NXT Superstar Sol Ruca squared off against reigning WWE Speed Women’s Champion Candice LeRae, a match she earned by working her way through the latest WWE Speed Women’s Championship Contender Tournament.

After a hard-fought battle, it was Ruca who emerged victorious, scoring the pinfall victory over LeRae to become the brand new WWE Speed Women’s Champion.

Ruca is the second WWE Speed Women’s Champion in the short-lived history of the title. She ended LeRae’s reign as the inaugural WWE Speed Women’s Champion. LeRae’s reign began on October 9, 2024, and ended today, April 16, 2025.

IT’S THE RISE OF RUCA! 👏 The NEW #WWESpeed Women’s Champ, @SolRucaWWE, only sees gold in her future. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/CMGNmSOuHj — WWE (@WWE) April 16, 2025