Sol Ruca has been on the rise since making the transition to the WWE main roster.

During a recent appearance on The Masked Man Show (see video below), the women’s wrestling star reflected on Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque warning her to stay off of social media after botched spot on 5/4 Raw, as well as the possibility of other wrestlers stealing the ‘Sol Snatcher.’

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On if she would be upset if other wrestlers used her Sol Snatcher finisher as a transition move: “Honestly, I don’t think I’m gonna be mad, because clearly mine’s better because I’m finishing people with it. So, honestly, I’m honored that people are taking some inspiration and doing their own thing but yeah, I mean, mine is the best so, that’s all I gotta say.”

On how Triple H encouraged her to stay off of social media after 5/4 Raw segment with Becky Lynch: “I did have Triple H call me after my debut with Becky (Lynch) and the promo and stuff and he was like, ‘I just want you to know you did a great job.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m just gonna stay off social media. I’m not 100 percent happy with how it turned out’ but, he was like, ‘Honestly, we think you did amazing. Don’t worry about it. Don’t go on social media.’ He really just gave me that okay, of like, ‘You’re fine. Don’t care what people say. We think you did amazing, and just keep doing what you’re doing.’”