The WWE Speed Women’s Championship was on-the-line today.

WWE Speed returned this afternoon at 12/11c on X with the latest episode of the weekly digital exclusive series featuring fast matches in tournament format building to title tilts .

During the May 28 episode, Sol Ruca defended her title against Ivy Nile, who earned the shot by winning the latest WWE Speed Women’s Championship Challenger Tournament.

After all was said-and-done, it was Ruca who hit her impressive Sol-Snatcher finisher for the pinfall victory. With the win, Sol Ruca remains the WWE Speed Women’s Champion.

Kicking off the new WWE Speed Championship Contender Tournament for the men next week will be Kit Wilson of Pretty Deadly taking on Berto of Legado Del Fantsma in first-round action. The following week it will be Joaquin Wilde vs. Lexis King. The winners of those two matches will then meet, with the winner of that bout earning the next shot at reigning WWE Speed Champion El Grande Americano.

Watch the complete Wednesday, May 28, 2025 episode of WWE Speed on X via the media player embedded below.