Sol Ruca is already looking ahead to what could be the next major milestone of her rapidly rising WWE career.

Fresh off capturing the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship at Clash in Italy, Ruca spoke with ‘Elz the Witch’ and revealed that she has another dream opponent in mind. While she recently checked one goal off her list by sharing the ring with IYO SKY, Ruca said she now wants a singles showdown with Charlotte Flair.

“Now I’ve had my dream match with IYO SKY,” she began (see video below). “I would love to have more with her [and] now I want to go against Charlotte Flair one-on-one.”

That’s a challenge Ruca clearly views as the next step in her evolution.

The newly crowned champion acknowledged that she and Flair currently compete on different brands, which has prevented them from crossing paths in a one-on-one setting. While they have shared the ring in multi-person contests, Ruca noted that a singles match against Flair remains something she wants to accomplish.

“I know we’re on different brands as of right now,” she continued. “I’ve seen her in the ring a few times, in tag matches, in other multi-person matches, but we’ve never had that one-on-one moment. I think that is my next challenge I want to do.”

Ruca has plenty of momentum behind her as she pursues that goal.

At WWE Clash in Italy this past Sunday, she scored the biggest victory of her main roster run by defeating Becky Lynch to win the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship. The title victory came just one month after Ruca officially joined WWE’s main roster, further cementing her status as one of the company’s fastest-rising stars.