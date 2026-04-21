A surprise crossover appearance shook up the post-WrestleMania edition of WWE Raw, and it quickly put the spotlight on the Women’s World Champion.

Sol Ruca made an unexpected appearance during Liv Morgan’s championship celebration on Monday night, interrupting the festivities to confront the newly crowned titleholder.

Despite the interruption, Ruca initially kept things respectful, praising Morgan as the top competitor in the division.

That tone didn’t last long.

Morgan fired back with a dismissive response, warning Ruca to leave the ring before she jeopardized her chances of even making it to next year’s WrestleMania.

The comment didn’t sit well, and Ruca stood her ground, making it clear she wasn’t backing down from a fight.

Enter Adam Pearce.

The Raw General Manager made his way out and quickly turned the heated exchange into action, officially announcing a singles match between the two.

What followed, however, was far from a fair fight.

Ruca appeared to have momentum at different points in the match, but things took a turn when Zaria struck from out of nowhere while the referee was distracted.

The ambush left Ruca vulnerable, and although she managed to beat the countout, the damage had already been done.

Moments later, Morgan capitalized.

One Oblivion was all it took.

Morgan planted Ruca with her finishing move and secured the pinfall victory, escaping with hertitle celebration still intact, but not without controversy lingering in the air.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 4/20/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.