– WWE looks at 17 years of John Cena’s work at “The Biggest Party of the Summer” in a new video on their official YouTube channel, as “John Cena at SummerSlam” is the focus of the latest installment of the company’s ‘WWE Playlist’ digital series. The description for the 44-minute video compilation reads: “Watch every John Cena match at SummerSlam, as he battles the likes of Roman Reigns, CM Punk and Randy Orton from 2004 to 2021.”

– WWE has released a new installment of their ‘WWE Playback’ digital series on their official WWE Vault YouTube channel. The video features WWE Hall of Fame legends Rey Mysterio and Kurt Angle sitting down together to watch their memorable first-ever singles match against each other, a show-stealing performance from the WWE SummerSlam 2002 pay-per-view.

– WWE Speed Women’s Champion and WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion Sol Ruca took a photo while sitting on the drumset used on the stage at WWE SmackDown on July 11 inside Nationwide Arena in Nashville, Tennessee for the live performance of “Liar” by Jelly Roll.

– WWE has begun releasing the official promotional posters for the individual matches scheduled thus far for WWE SummerSlam 2025 on August 2 and August 3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Featured below are the posters for John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship, GUNTHER vs. CM Punk for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY for the WWE Women’s World Championship, as well as Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship.