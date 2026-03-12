Sol Ruca appeared as a guest on the What’s Your Story? with Steph McMahon for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the WWE Superstar spoke about being diagnosed with ADHD, on people not accepting that she is a mixed kid and more.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview. Also embedded below is a complete audio archive of the show.

On being diagnosed with ADHD: “I had a bit of a tricky diagnosis process because I was taken to get evaluated for dyslexia because my mom’s dyslexic, and the guy was like, ‘She does show signs of ADHD.’ And my mom was like, ‘She doesn’t have ADHD,’ just because the stigma was like people are bouncing off the walls and they’re super loud and interrupt people and stuff. But I had, you know, being in gymnastics and being in sports and just being a woman, you’re just told that you can’t do that, so you mask it. So I went up like pretty much my whole life until I think I was in college about, where when I started studying psychology, I was like, ‘Actually, I think I have this.’ Even my roommate was like, ‘Yeah, you definitely do.’ I was like, ‘Okay, well, maybe I’ll go get checked out then.’ And so then I got checked out and got put on the non-stimulants and stuff, which ended up not really doing anything. But, yeah, it definitely was like later in life, I guess.”

On how ADHD helped her succeed in athletics: “That’s where I got my dopamine from, was from sports and from competing and from doing well and from improving and learning new skills,” she said. “And I definitely think that’s kind of what helped me push me to where I am today.”

On dealing with imposter syndrome when she first got to WWE and how she wishes she discovered wrestling earlier in life: “I think when I first got here, I felt somewhat of like imposter syndrome because a lot of people in this business, this is what they wanted to do their entire lives. Like, grew up watching it and all that stuff. And for me, I had like a million different things that I wanted to do. And I never had like, ‘This is my dream job.’ Like, I did for little bursts of time. But I also think it’s kind of cool that I’ve been able to pick up things and kind of like excel at stuff and then move on and excel at this and then try this thing. So, yeah, I think ADHD, it sucks, but it’s also pretty cool.”

On being mixed with a white mother and black father and how some people don’t accept that: “I feel like Black History Month — I’m mixed, I feel like a lot of people don’t really accept that, or I guess some people accept it, some people don’t. I do feel like that is — it’s always crazy every year when this month rolls around and people are like, ‘Why are you calling her Black? She’s not Black.’ Or other people defending me and stuff. I don’t know, I think people just need to, like, why would I lie about that? I don’t know, I think people just need to be a little nicer to each other. I get a lot of people that are asking for proof. Like, ‘Oh, prove it, show me a picture of your dad.’ And then I do, and they’re like, ‘He’s mixed, he’s not full Black.’ It always baffles my mind every time people start finding out again. I feel like it goes in waves of people, like, ‘Oh, I didn’t know she was Black.’ All this stuff. I’m like, guys, I understand how I look, but genes are crazy.”