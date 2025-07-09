The latest WWE Speed Women’s Championship clash took place today.

On Wednesday, July 9, 2025, the latest episode of the weekly digital series WWE Speed returned at 12/11c on X.

During this week’s episode, Sol Ruca put her WWE Speed Women’s Championship on-the-line against the women’s wrestling star who emerged from the most recent WWE Speed Women’s Championship Contender Tournament, Alba Fyre.

When all was said-and-done, it was Ruca who pulled off the win with just 49 seconds left of the five-minut time limit after connecting with her crowd-pleasing ‘Sol Snatcher’ finisher on “The Secret Hervice” member.

Watch the complete Wednesday, July 9, 2025 episode of WWE Speed on X via the media player embedded below.