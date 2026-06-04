Sol Ruca already has a good skillset.

That’s a fact.

As a former multiple title-holder in NXT and just a couple of weeks into her main roster run, the reigning WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion, she is constantly looking to improve.

During an appearance on TMZ’s Inside The Ring program (see video below), the rising women’s wrestling star spoke about her submissions and grappling game as something specific that she wants to improve on.

“I am someone who likes to adapt and evolve, especially within my skillset,” Ruca stated. “Not only just trying to do the Sol Snatcher a bunch of different ways, like I want to be a very well-rounded professional wrestler. I want to get better at grappling, I want to get better at doing submissions and stuff like that. I’m not necessarily — it’s not that I’m not good at it, it’s just not within my background, I haven’t been doing it for as long.”

She wasn’t done there.

“So, I definitely want to adapt in that way,” she continued. “Even just adding more of the powerhouse kind of style because I am a lot bigger than some of the girls. I mean, I think I might be the biggest high flyer in the women’s division. I definitely want to adapt and get better at that kind of stuff. I did take on some jiu-jitsu for a little bit and I would love to go back to doing that now that I’m on the main roster with a little bit more free time here and there. I would love to incorporate that kind of stuff into my skillset as well.”

Also during the discussion, Ruca spoke about some veteran women’s wrestling stars who have been helping her behind-the-scenes in WWE as she continues to navigate her rapidly rising career.

“I definitely think Charlotte has helped me a lot,” she said. “I know we’re on different brands now, but when I was going up and doing stuff on SmackDown and doing some tag stuff with her and Alexa, she was very helpful with me and Zaria and would take the time out of her day to come and talk to us about certain things and how we can improve. If we had questions, she was always down to answer them.”

Ruca pointed to Bayley and Natalya as two others that have been incredibly helpful towards her.

“Another person is Bayley,” she continued. “She’s absolutely incredible with that kind of stuff. Natalya, I think across the board, I think everyone’s had an experience with her. She’s trying to leave this place better than she found it and is just always on it and wants the best for us. We’re all such girls’ girls that we just want to help each other out. She does that very well.”