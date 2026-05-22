Sol Ruca recently opened up about the pressure of social media criticism and revealed that Paul Levesque personally reached out to reassure her following the botched Sol Snatcher spot during the May 4 episode of WWE Raw.

Speaking with The Ringer Wrestling Show, Ruca discussed how online reactions can heavily affect wrestlers mentally, even when the overwhelming majority of feedback is positive.

“Social media is tough, especially with the trolls and people hating,” Ruca said. “I feel like a lot of us just want to know what people think. We want to know if people like our matches. We want to know if they’re invested and whatnot. But I feel like it doesn’t matter how many good comments we see, if we see one of those bad ones that strikes a nerve, we’re just like ‘Oh my God, I’m the worst. I did terribly.’”

She admitted that handling that type of criticism is something wrestlers constantly battle through.

“But yeah it’s just something you have to learn to work through, I think it’s going to be an ongoing thing. I don’t think any of us are ever going to completely get over that.”

Ruca then reflected on the widely discussed moment involving Becky Lynch, where she tripped on the ropes while attempting her Sol Snatcher finisher during her Raw debut segment.

According to Ruca, Triple H contacted her afterward and immediately tried to calm any concerns she had about the segment.

“I did have Triple H call me after my debut with Becky and the promo and stuff and he was like, ‘I just want you to know you did a great job.’ I was like ‘Yeah, I’m just gonna stay off social media, not 100% happy with how it turned out.’ But he was like ‘We think you did amazing, don’t worry about it, don’t go on social media.’”

That support clearly meant a lot to Ruca, who said the conversation helped her tune out the negativity surrounding the moment.

“He really just gave me that ok of like ‘You’re fine, don’t care what people say, we think you did amazing and just keep doing what you’re doing.’”

WWE later edited the segment clips before posting them across social media platforms.