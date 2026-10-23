Sol Ruca learned some valuable lessons from Becky Lynch during their recent WWE rivalry, including the importance of speaking up when she disagrees with creative decisions.

During a recent interview with KRON 4, Ruca reflected on working with Lynch during their feud over the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship and praised the veteran for her ability to connect with audiences.

“She is one of the greatest of all time for a reason. She is so, so good at what she does. She’s so good at the character work,” Ruca said.

“I think I’ve learned a lot from her, especially in the character aspect of it. Seeing how her brain works, seeing how she’s able to take these promos and these segments and really make it her own and really know what people are going to bite on, know what the fans are going to enjoy, and being able to turn nothing into something.”

Beyond Lynch’s work as a performer, Ruca explained that she also gained a better understanding of how to approach WWE’s creative process.

According to Ruca, Lynch isn’t afraid to question creative decisions when she believes something can be improved, while maintaining a respectful and professional approach.

“I think she’s really, really good at that. I think she’s really good at questioning creative and really just trying to make everything the best that it can be,” Ruca said.

“So I definitely learned to be able to stick up for myself a little bit when I disagree with certain things. I think she’s really good at doing that in a respectful way and being able to perform at the best of her ability and just giving the fans what they want.”

Both women were featured at WWE Money in the Bank 2026 earlier this month. Lynch competed in the Women’s World Championship Triple Threat Match against Liv Morgan and Stephanie Vaquer, while Ruca participated in the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.