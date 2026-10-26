Sol Ruca is open to the possibility of exploring a darker side of her character in WWE, although she has been told that a heel turn might not be in her future.

During a recent interview with Korey Smith and Tor Smith on KRON 4, the WWE Superstar was asked about potentially turning heel after spending her career portraying a fun-loving babyface.

Ruca admitted that she would welcome the opportunity to try something different, but explained why some believe her natural personality would make the transition difficult.

“I have no idea. I would love to be able to try that. I have been told in the past that I most likely will not be heel, ever, because of how I am naturally,” Ruca said.

The former NXT Women’s North American Champion went on to suggest that it would take the right circumstances to bring out a more villainous side of her personality.

“I’m quite a bubbly person. I feel like it’s going to take a very special person to get that side out of me. We’ll just have to wait and see.”

Ruca last competed on WWE television at Money in the Bank, where she participated in the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match. She has since wrestled on WWE Main Event.

During the same interview, Sol Ruca revealed what Becky Lynch taught her about standing up to WWE creative when she disagrees with something.