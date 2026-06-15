Sol Ruca was inspired by a current WWE Superstar.

And one that immediately makes sense considering her in-ring style.

The WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion spoke with The Italian Wrestling Channel for a recent interview (see video below), during which she spoke about being inspired by IYO SKY, her ACL injury and more.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On ‘doing so much’ prior to suffering an injury because she wanted to prove she is the best: “Every day I kind of just listen to my body and figure out what I need to work on, what I need to do. When I first got into NXT and into wrestling, I was doing powerlifting and I was doing gymnastics on the side and I ended up getting hurt and I think that was because I was just doing so much because I just wanted to be the best. But with wrestling it’s such a hard thing to do on your body, that you really have to listen to your body and understand what you need instead of pushing it. So now I kind of just listen to my body and figure out, you know, do I need to do some calisthenics today, some like handstand work to get my spatial awareness a little bit better, or if I need to do some strength training or running, whatever that may be.”

On wanting to be a stunt double or a chiropractor before getting into pro wrestling: “I wanted to be a stunt double, so that was something that I was working on. I also wanted to be a chiropractor, that’s what I went to school for. But, I mean, I feel like most things kind of work with wrestling, so, I mean, yeah.”

On being inspired by IYO SKY: “So someone that I looked up to was definitely IYO SKY as soon as I started watching.”