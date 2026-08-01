Sol Ruca says Triple H made sure she understood her recent championship loss had nothing to do with her performance.

Speaking with Busted Open during WWE SummerSlam weekend in Minneapolis (full interview audio below), Ruca reflected on dropping the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship to Raquel Rodriguez on the July 27 episode of WWE Raw. According to Ruca, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque sought her out backstage after the match to offer reassurance and encouragement.

“Triple H came to me afterwards, after the match, and was just like, ‘Hey, this isn’t because you’re doing anything wrong, but, you know, you just got to be a babyface and keep going up and just see what the next thing is,’” Ruca said.

She added that the support she has received throughout the company has helped her keep things in perspective.

“Everyone has been very, very supportive and really has been in my corner, and it has made me feel really good about it.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Bully Ray asked Ruca what has been the biggest challenge since joining WWE’s main roster. The former champion admitted that developing her on-screen character has been an adjustment compared to her time in NXT.

“I definitely think just character work,” Ruca explained. “I feel like being an athlete, I’m so used to just being serious and, you know, you get told what to do, told what to wear, told how to act. Whereas here, it’s kind of, like, up to you.”

She continued by noting that NXT provided a more forgiving environment to experiment creatively.

“And within NXT, it’s kind of easier to bounce ideas off of people and, like, try new things because the risk isn’t as high.”

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