Sol Ruca’s Last Woman Standing showdown with Zaria on Tuesday’s NXT Revenge ended in a brutal crash landing that had real-world consequences.

The match came to a violent conclusion when Zaria forced Ruca off a platform, sending her crashing through a set of tables positioned below.

Two tables had been set up for the spot, but the landing went wrong in dangerous fashion. Ruca’s body missed the second table entirely, causing her to strike the back of her head on it while going through the first.

It was a nasty sequence that immediately drew concern given how the impact unfolded.

Following the match, Ruca took to Instagram to reveal the aftermath, confirming she had to receive eight staples in the back of her head after the spot.