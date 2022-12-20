Sol Ruca still can’t believe that she went viral.

The rising NXT star made headlines when Triple H tweeted out a video of her hitting her finisher on an episode of NXT Level Up. The move was a flipping cutter, one that caught her opponent and the wrestling universe by surprise.

Rucca discussed the moment during her latest interview with Fox News. Check out highlights from her chat below.

On Triple H tweeting her move to the world and helping her become viral:

When I saw that I literally didn’t even know what to do. I was like, ‘Oh my God, do I reply to him? Do I quote tweet?’ Like, I was freaking out. It’s like insane. Especially it being on Level Up, which is like the development of NXT. It was crazy. I did not expect it to go viral. I was shocked.

Says she hopes to bring a different style to the WWE women’s division: