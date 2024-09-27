It is a mystery no longer.

Heading into the Thursday, September 26, 2024 episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+, TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace was advertised to team up with a mystery WWE NXT Superstar to take on the team of Rosemary and WWE NXT Superstar Wendy Choo in Knockouts tag-team action.

The match ended up kicking off the show, and “The Liaison” Arianna Grace came out and introduced Sol Ruca as the mystery WWE NXT Superstar that would be joining forces with “The Juggernaut.”

After a few minutes of action in the bout, which mostly saw Ruca on the defensive with Rosemary and Choo utilizing frequent tags, things picked up when Ruca hit her crowd-friendly “Sol Snatcher” spot. Grace would look to follow up with a Juggernaut Driver for the win, but was attacked by Tasha Steelz from behind.

The match was then thrown out, and Masha Slamovich ran out to make the save for Grace and Ruca, running off Steelz and company.