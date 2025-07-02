The next WWE Speed Women’s Championship match is set.

On Wednesday, WWE Speed returned at 12/11c on X with the final match in the latest WWE Speed Women’s Championship Contender Tournament.

In the one-on-one time-limit bout, it was ‘The Secret Hervice’ member Alba Fyre of Chelsea Green’s ‘Green Regime’ that emerged victorious, defeating WWE NXT Superstar Thea Hail via pinfall after hitting a Gory Bomb.

With the win, Fyre will now move on to challenge reigning WWE Speed Women’s Champion Sol Ruca in the next title tilt. The championship contest is scheduled for next week’s episode of WWE Speed, which premieres at 12/11c on WWE’s official X account on Wednesday, July 9, 2025.

Watch the complete July 2, 2025 episode of WWE Speed on X via the media player embedded below.