Tensions between Sol Ruca and Zaria are only getting worse.

And now it’s spilling out into the streets.

Ahead of Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT, which is set to emanate from Madison Square Garden’s Infosys Theater in New York City, the two rivals reportedly got into a physical altercation just a couple of blocks away from the venue.

Witnesses say the situation quickly escalated into a full-blown brawl, adding even more fuel to an already intense rivalry.

Ruca and Zaria are scheduled to collide at NXT’s Stand & Deliver premium live event on April 4, and based on how things are unfolding, emotions are clearly running high heading into the showdown.

If this latest encounter is any indication, their upcoming match could turn into an all-out war.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live WWE NXT Results coverage.