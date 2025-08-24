During a recent interview with Wired, John Cena confirmed that he is a fan of anime. He said,

“I do, but again, not a lot of free time. So, the last anime I saw was ‘Fist Of The North Star’. It’s such a cool movie, it’s about like a post-apocalyptic society of martial arts superheroes. It’s kind of like pro wrestling, if there was a post-apocalyptic WWE universe. Yeah, it’s an oldie but a goodie.”

During a recent interview with TV Insider, Solo Sikoa reflected on his run as Tribal Chief of The Bloodline and assessed how he handled the role. Sikoa took the mantle following WrestleMania 40, seizing it from Roman Reigns. Earlier this year, Reigns returned and reclaimed the ula fala.

You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On the MFT compared to the Bloodline: “This family here, they listen. They don’t disobey me for the fifth time. I know I have more family coming in all the time. We’re all built like heavy-hitters. We’re all powerful, scary guys I have in my family. They are willing to follow orders.”

On WWE continuing to give him opportunities: “I’m in the deep end. I was thrown into the deep waters where it was like sink or swim. After the first year, I’ve been swimming. I was in the room with Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman and just sitting under that Learning Tree. Then when it became my time to shine, the company gave me the opportunity with the “Tribal Chief” character, I made it work the best I could. I think I did a great job.”

On his facial expressions and comedic timing: “Man, that’s how we act. My brothers and I, when we get a chance to be ourselves, that’s how we really are. Even more so. I try not to give too much out there at once, but little by little, you’re seeing more of that.”

In July, Buff Bagwell underwent a leg amputation due to lingering complications from a 2020 car accident that left him with severe knee issues. This past weekend, he made his first post-surgery appearance for Memphis Wrestling.

Arriving on crutches, Bagwell praised the night’s main event and announced that he would be in the corner of Big John Dalton and K-Toomer for their upcoming tag team title match.

Memphis Wrestling

Cody Rhodes has made “What do you want to talk about?” his signature opening line for WWE promos, and he credits Paul Heyman for inspiring it.

On the latest episode of his podcast of the same name, Rhodes recalled how Heyman encouraged him to lean into the catchphrase and use it more consistently. He said,

“‘What do you wanna talk about?’ The whole, ‘Hey town, what do you wanna talk about?’ An individual backstage, whom I heavily seek advice from. I consider him a super genius and have the utmost respect for him because he was incredibly helpful to my family. He told me that I should always say, ‘Atlanta, what do you wanna talk about?’ And that the story, promo, whatever I do, should follow suit and not just appear. He told me, ‘You’d make a great governor.’ The person thought, ‘Don’t be that. We know you can put something good together and we know you can tell us a story. Try your best to present this as happening in the moment. What do we want to talk about?’ Then it just flows and goes. Sometimes it is, ‘I hope I hit this and hit that, and I need to cover this,’ but the way he said it I thought, ‘Yeah, that should always be it.’ It actually unhinges me when I do it. It makes me remember, ‘I have 50 things I’m supposed to cover and I’m supposed to hit this, but now I’m just talking’.”