The New Bloodline continues to evolve.

At the WWE Night Of Champions 2025 premium live event on June 28 at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, The New Bloodline welcomed back a returning member, while gaining the addition of a brand new one as well.

During the Jacob Fatu vs. Solo Sikoa match for the WWE United States Championship at the 6/28 PLE, Tonga Loa made his long-awaited WWE return in an attempt to help Sikoa defeat “The Samoan Werewolf.”

When those plans didn’t fully come to fruition as they might have hoped ahead of time, they solidified their goal of dethroning the U.S. Champion when the debuting Hikuleo broke up a Fatu pin attempt, leading to Sikoa picking up the win.

With the win, Solo Sikoa is now the new WWE United States Champion.

For those interested, check out our complete WWE Night Of Champions 2025 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.