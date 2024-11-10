Solo Sikoa isn’t the only one with a Bloodline these days in WWE.
Following The Original Bloodline reuniting on WWE SmackDown this week, The Tribal Chief of his own Bloodline, Solo Sikoa, commented in a digital exclusive video about the happening.
“You messed up,” Sikoa said. “I know everything about all four of you.”
Sikoa added, “I was in that Bloodline, there’s a reason why I got out and created my own Bloodline. War Games, see you soon.”
#TheBloodline won’t be holding anything back at #SurvivorSeries #WarGames 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/dIC7cqaOvW
— WWE (@WWE) November 9, 2024