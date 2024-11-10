Solo Sikoa isn’t the only one with a Bloodline these days in WWE.

Following The Original Bloodline reuniting on WWE SmackDown this week, The Tribal Chief of his own Bloodline, Solo Sikoa, commented in a digital exclusive video about the happening.

“You messed up,” Sikoa said. “I know everything about all four of you.”

Sikoa added, “I was in that Bloodline, there’s a reason why I got out and created my own Bloodline. War Games, see you soon.”