The main event of today’s inaugural WWE Clash at The Castle Premium Live Event from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales saw Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retain over Drew McIntyre.

The bout included interference by several people. Before the match began, we saw boxing great Tyson Fury sitting in the crowd, and we also saw Karrion Kross and Scarlett sitting in the front row. While it was reported earlier this week that Paul Heyman was in Cardiff and could be returning, it was noted on commentary that Heyman was not at the show, and that Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos also were not there because they were not medically cleared due to the attack by McIntyre on last night’s go-home SmackDown.

After a significant back & forth between champion and challenger in today’s main event, which saw the crowd rattle Reigns with their loud chants, there was a moment where McIntyre had Reigns at ringside when he was hit by a water bottle. McIntyre then walked over and had words with Kross, who threw the bottle at him. The distraction allowed Reigns to attack from behind to turn things back around in his favor, sending McIntyre into the ring post.

McIntyre tried to return to the ring but he slipped on water at ringside, then made it back in. Towards the end of the match there was a moment where Reigns argued with referee Charles Robinson, which allowed Drew to attack from behind with a Claymore that also knocked the referee down. Theory’s music suddenly hit and out he came with his Money In the Bank briefcase. Theory approached a second referee by the timekeeper’s area but before he could cash in, Fury stood up from his seat and dropped Theory with a single punch. Theory was laid out while Fury stood tall with his arms open as the crowd cheered him on.

The match continued with more back & forth action in the ring with champion and challenger trading their finishers. McIntyre dropped Reigns with a Spear and a Claymore Kick, then went for the pin, but a hooded figure pulled the referee out of the ring.

The hooded figure then revealed himself to be Solo Sikoa of WWE NXT. Sikoa smirked at McIntyre, and McIntyre tried to grab him through the ropes, but Solo hung him up on the middle rope. Reigns then took advantage and hit McIntyre with a Spear for the pin to win and retain.

After the match, Reigns celebrated and raised his titles in the air as Solo watched from ringside. Fury then entered the ring and had a staredown with Reigns. Fury nodded at Reigns and appeared to be congratulating him. They continued facing off but then shook hands as the crowd erupted in boos. Reigns exited the ring and left with Sikoa. Fury then helped McIntyre up to his feet. Fury took the mic and praised McIntyre for his performance. They then had a sing-a-long as Drew also spoke to the crowd and thanked everyone. Clash at The Castle went off the air with Fury and McIntyre posing in opposite corners as the Cardiff crowd cheered them on. Fury was shown earlier in the show having friendly backstage conversations with Reigns and McIntyre.

Drew had teased the return of his “Broken Dreams” theme song in recent media interviews, and today’s entrance included a special video package with the theme, which got a big reaction from the crowd. After playing “Broken Dreams” for a minute or so, Drew’s current theme started up and he made his way to the ring to that.

It was reported just this past week that Sikoa was set to be called-up to the main roster imminently, and that he was headed to the SmackDown brand. At one point WWE had talks about possibly bringing Sikoa straight to the main roster, bypassing NXT altogether, but that obviously did not happen.

Sikoa has not wrestled since defeating Von Wagner on the August 2 NXT episode. It was reported on August 9 that Sikoa was out of action with an injury, and on NXT that week there was a backstage segment where the trainer informed Sikoa that he suffered a sprained PCL in the match with Wagner, and that he would be on the shelf for 4-6 weeks.

Sikoa is the youngest son of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, and brother to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. He was signed as a part of the August 2021 WWE Performance Center Class, which also included Damon Kemp, Tiffany Stratton, Bodhi Hayward, Malik Blade, and NXT UK Tag Team Champion Brooks Jensen. Sikoa debuted with NXT in November 2021, and has won most of the TV bouts he’s worked since then. Sikoa briefly worked the indies after making his pro wrestling debut in 2018, and also played college football.

