The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa recently joined Superstar Crossover with host Josh Martinez, where the former NXT North American champion discussed his relationship with advocate Paul Heyman, who has been in the corner of the Tribal Chief since his return in 2020. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On his relationship with Paul Heyman:

He’s like my uncle, man. First of all, he’s been around my family for over 50 years. He’s been around Roman’s dad, he was around my dad. I don’t know if a lot of people know this, but my dad was one of the first Paul Heyman guys when they started in WCW because he was their manager. Now he’s with Roman and my brothers, and now with me. There’s a lot of things that he’s taught and is still teaching me. There’s just so many things that I can’t even… he does tell me, ‘This is the place where you go be a big superstar, make some money, and take care of your family.’ That’s one of the things that he does tell me.

How blessed he feels to be working alongside Heyman:

He’s real, man. That’s what I love about Paul. They don’t call him the ‘Wise Guy’ for nothing. He knows the game, he knows the one, he knows the outs. He’s been around the family. He knows our family. He knows how we move, he knows how we work. So I’m very blessed, especially coming up and only being here for two months, I’m very, very happy to be around him and to learn from Paul Heyman.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)