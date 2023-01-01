Solo Sikoa recently spoke with The New York Post to discuss growing up with his brothers, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, the best advice he’s received from his cousin, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, being around Sami Zayn and The Usos with their constant antics, and more. Below are the highlights:

What was it like growing up as Jimmy’s and Jey’s youngest brother, having Roman around? What were they like as kids?

It was always Roman and those two. I was literally always by myself. I was always playing by myself, playing with my toys, playing with my video games. Whenever those three had gotten around each other, it was always those three. They would play with each other, football, basketball, they would go out to eat, and they would play in the yard. I never really go to hang around them how I wanted to because I seen it. Man, they got a cool connection. I want to have that.

Does that make that even more special now to kind of of get to play with them on TV?

I think I’m catching up from all these years, especially the age difference. So I’m very, very happy, especially being brought up on the main roster with the family. I can actually get to catch up to them and talk to them how I want to talk to them now since we’re all adults.

What’s the best advice Roman’s given you?

Stay out of trouble, you know what I mean? Keep your head down and just work hard. The eyes up, the ears open, the mouth shut.

Is there something you’ve seen or pulled from him just being around him, up close on a daily basis?

I think just carrying myself as a superstar, as a top guy. I always watch how he moves, how he carries himself, how he presents himself, how he talks, just his body language. I remember him telling me, “Before show time starts, I carry myself different. It’s different when I’m in the back and I’m talking to you and your brothers. But when the red light comes on, stand up straight, puff your chest out and you walk different.” I remember that now. I’m in the back and I’m kind of slouched over talking with my brothers. Then when our music hits, I’m three inches taller than I was before.

How hard is it to stay straight-faced with all the antics that go on with Sami and your brothers?

It’s hard man. We’re sitting in the back and we’re going over our stuff and I need to tell Sami, “Hey, I think you need to warn me before … I need to know what you’re saying, exactly what you’re saying so I can prepare myself because it’s getting harder and harder every week. I feel like you’re just trying to get me to crack on purpose.” One time he told me, “One of these days on live TV I’m gonna get you to crack. I don’t know when it’s gonna be, but it’s gonna be soon.” House shows are even harder because you’re just free out there, right? Man, he’s gotten me a couple of times where I’ve kind of had to put my head down.

