WWE star Solo Sikoa knows who the head of the table is…and it isn’t The Rock.

The Bloodline member spoke with Republic World about the ongoing argument regarding who takes that position in the respected Samoan family, with the former NXT North American champion giving that title to his Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, and NOT the Great One. When asked about The Rock calling himself the head of the table Sikoa said the following:

He is not here in WWE so I don’t know what table he is talking about, there are other tables in the family. I don’t know if he got a pick specifically on which table he is talking about. I know Roman is head of our table, that’s the table I said. But you know when the time presents itself man, rock and roll, that’ll be something cool to see down the road.

Sikoa came to the aid of Reigns during his match against Logan Paul at yesterday’s Crown Jewel premium live event.