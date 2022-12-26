WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and Paul Heyman were the ones who came up with idea to have Solo Sikoa use the Samoan Spike as his finisher.

As we’ve noted, The Enforcer of The Bloodline has been paying tribute to his late uncle as of late, using the Samoan Spike to finish opponents off. You can click here for video and Sikoa’s recent comments on his tribute to The Samoan Bulldozer following the January 5 RAW attack on Matt Riddle, which came 13 years after Umaga’s tragic passing.

Sikoa, and others in The Bloodline, have used the corner splash from Umaga and WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi for a while, but Sikoa has now confirmed that the Samoan Spike will be one of this regular finishers going forward. He spike to The New York Post’s Joseph Staszewski and was asked where the idea came from, and if the move is something he wants to use as a finisher, or just a “post-match, put-a-guy-out-of-commission” kind of move.

“Both,” Sikoa responded. “Put him out of commission and as a finisher. It will definitely be one of my finishers now moving forward.”

Sikoa continued and revealed how Triple H and Heyman came up with the idea.

“The idea came from Hunter,” he said. “Hunter pulled me aside. I think it was Paul Heyman’s idea, too, so Hunter wanted to run it by me. He goes, ‘I know your uncle was a big part of your guys’ family. I know what he meant to you guys. I wanted to ask you if you would be OK using the spike?’ I was like, I don’t know. I kind of want to stay away from it because that’s his thing. And he was like, ‘I know he passed away and yesterday was his anniversary,’ which was a Sunday and the next day was RAW. He goes, ‘I think it will be cool if you pay a tribute to him on TV by using the spike.’ I was like, ‘You know what man? Yeah, let’s do it.'”

Sikoa continued, “Once he said that I kind of got emotional. I was like, wow. For those who don’t remember who Umaga was, now I’m about to refresh their memory. It was a pretty cool moment for me to pay tribute to him.”

Sikoa will face Sheamus during the final SmackDown of 2022, which takes place next Friday in Tampa, along with Lacey Evans’ return to action, plus Kevin Owens and John Cena vs. Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.