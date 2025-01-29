The Rock was heavily involved in WrestleMania 40, which resulted in many last-minute creative changes.

In the main event of WrestleMania 40 (Night One), The Rock pinned Cody Rhodes in a tag-team match. On the second night, Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

While speaking with Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post, Paul Heyman discussed The Rock’s creative plans. He said,

“There is a leadership by example to be set by someone who’s on the board of directors, much like Dwayne’s responsibilities as just a star of a movie are far different than when he’s one of the executive producers of the movie as well. So he’s not just a talent, he’s a member of the board of directors. And so, there is a process by which creative has to flow seamlessly here, and he has to be part of that seamless flow. There’s a balancing act, and I think he and everyone involved in potential Rock creative are finding that balance.”

Solo Sikoa says anyone who joins The Bloodline will benefit from it.

While speaking for a new interview with Bleacher Report, Solo Sikoa commented on The Bloodline’s success. He stated,

“I think anybody or anything that’s involved in the Bloodline story, it’s big already. I feel like no matter who’s the next comer, the newest members that come in, they’re just gonna elevate to the top just like Jacob, just like Tama and Tonga Loa.”

Sikoa also commented on his plans to win the 2025 men’s Royal Rumble match and go on to headline WrestleMania 41. He said,

“Solo winning the Royal Rumble. Solo going on to main event WrestleMania, baby.”

The latest episode of WWE Speed is now online, featuring Chad Gable earning a title shot against Speed Champion Dragon Lee.

Gable defeated Chris Sabin in the semifinals. The tournament finale will be streamed on February 1.

You can watch the match below: