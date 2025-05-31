WWE is all about the small details.

Even things that some fans might not even notice unless it is specifically pointed out after the fact.

During the latest episode of the digital series, WWE Playback, which dropped via WWE’s official YouTube channel on Friday, Solo Sikoa revealed what could be an example of one of these instances.

While re-watching the WWE Money In The Bank 2024 match involving himself, Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga against the three-man team of Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton and Kevin Owens, the former Tribal Chief spoke about being forced to change something related to his ring entrance that he had gotten used to over time.

The towel.

Sikoa, who had previously been donned ‘The Tribal Chief’ of The New Bloodline, was told to wear the Ula Fala, not the towel he claimed to consider a “comfort thing.”

“This is the first time they’ve seen the world as Tribal Chief Solo,” Sikoa stated while watching the match back with ‘The Samoan Werewolf.’ “First time coming out as Tribal Chief.”

Sikoa continued, “I was looking for my towel. They said no towel. I’m gonna wear the Ula Fala, and I remember having a towel was like a comfort thing.”

Watch the complete episode of WWE Playback featuring Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu via the YouTube player embedded below, and join us here on June 7 for live WWE Money In The Bank 2025 results coverage from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA.