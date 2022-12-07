Solo Sikoa spoke with Josh Martinez’s “Superstar Crossover” to talk about a wide range of topics.

During the WWE SmackDown star talked about AEW’s Ricky Starks recently saying he is a fan of his.

“Shout out to Ricky Starks. I know who he is. I’m also a fan of his mic work. He knows how to use a microphone and he knows how to get down. I think it’s cool. I think it just shows respect, man, because at the end of the day, we both know, and everybody knows this, that this is a hard business to do. Not everybody can do it. If it was easy, everybody would do it, but everybody doesn’t do it. So I think when one worker shows love to another one, especially in a different company, I think that’s much respect. I mean, at least that’s what I think. That’s cool. Shout out to Ricky Starks.”