WWE SmackDown Superstar Solo Sikoa recently spoke with Give Me Sport and revealed how it’s been almost two decades since he’s seen his big cousin, WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

“Last time, I think, I was backstage with my dad [WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi],” Sikoa recalled. “Man, I was probably like 10 years old. I was always backstage with my dad.”

Sikoa noted how The Rock was telling Rikishi that he was beginning to establish his Hollywood career. Sikoa remembered Rock vowing to go to Hollywood, then come back to WWE. This impressed the future member of The Bloodline.

“I remember I was like, ‘Man, damn, that’s crazy – he’s doing this and that?'” Sikoa said.

Sikoa acknowledged the “big age gap” of 21 years between he and The Rock, but looked forward to possibly working with The Great One if the rumored match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns takes place at WrestleMania 39 next April.

“That’ll be cool,” Sikoa said of Rock vs. Reigns. “That’ll definitely set who’s the head of the table in our family. Growing up watching Rock, man, and now seeing my cousin Roman in that position running WWE, I would definitely like to see that.”

