Solo Sikoa says Rey Mysterio is his dream opponent on WWE’s main roster.

Sikoa recently spoke with The New York Post’s Joseph Staszewski and was asked about his dream opponent on the main roster. He praised Mysterio and pointed to his relationship with the late Umaga, who Sikoa often pays tribute to.

“I always thought Rey Mysterio would be cool,” Sikoa responded. “He is a very, very close family friend of ours, especially to my uncle Umaga. I think would be cool. Rey Mysterio is one of those guys I’d like to get in the ring with. He’s a GOAT man.”

Mysterio and Sikoa have worked just one bout together, and that came on the October 14 SmackDown. Mysterio defeated Sikoa, Sheamus and Ricochet in a Fatal 4 Way to become the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, a match Mysterio lost.

