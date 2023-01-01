Did you know? Solo Sikoa is named after WWE Hall of Famer Yokozuna. His real name is Joseph Yokozuna Fatu, a name given to him by his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, who is Yoko’s cousin.

Sikoa recently spoke with The New York Post and was asked if there’s a story behind why his parents gave him his uncle’s name, and what it means for him to carry it as a member of pro wrestling’s legendary Anoaʻi Family.

“I think the story behind it was me and all my brothers were named after all my uncles. Then they picked me to Yokozuna.,” Sikoa said. “Yokozuna means champion in Japanese and being named after him, he’s one of the greats in our family, too. And it’s a cool middle name. I’m just so happy and I honor it that I’m named after him.”

Yokozuna, a two-time WWE Champion and a two-time WWE Tag Team Champion, passed away at the age of 34 on October 23, 2000. He was posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012 by Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, who are Sikoa’s older brothers.

