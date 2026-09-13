Solo Sikoa paid tribute to his father, Rikishi, with some help from Seth Rollins and LA Knight at Saturday’s WWE live event in Chile.

WWE held its latest live event in Santiago, Chile, on September 12, with the show featuring several moments that fans typically would not see on weekly television.

One of those came when Sikoa, Rollins and Knight recreated Too Cool’s signature dance in the ring. Rikishi famously performed the routine alongside Scotty 2 Hotty and Grandmaster Sexay during the group’s popular WWE run.

With Jey Uso’s entrance music playing, Sikoa, Rollins and Knight broke into the Too Cool dance as the Chilean crowd reacted.

Jey eventually joined the trio in the ring, with the group switching from the throwback dance to leading the crowd in a round of “YEET” chants.

The lighthearted moment came on a noteworthy night for WWE in Chile, which also saw Stephanie Vaquer capture the WWE Women’s World Championship from Liv Morgan.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE House Show Results From Santiago, Chile 9/12/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.