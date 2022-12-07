Solo Sikoa spoke with Josh Martinez’s “Superstar Crossover” to talk about a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

The plans NXT had for him before getting called up to the main roster:

“I felt like before I got called up, there were a lot of plans to after Carmelo Hayes and maybe Bron Breakker, you know, generation versus generation. I felt like it worked out just fine, man. Just to let everybody know, I’ve never lost the North American Title. I had to give it up, so it’s two different things. I never got beat.”

What Paul Heyman has taught him:

“First of all, he’s been around my family for over 50 years. So he’s been around Roman’s dad. He was around my dad. I don’t know if a lot of people know this. My dad was one of the first Paul Heyman guys when they started in WCW because he was their manager. He’s with Roman and my brothers and now with me. There’s a lot of things that he’s taught me and it’s still teaching me. He said this is the place where you can go be a big superstar and make some money to take care of your family.”

