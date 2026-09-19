Soma Takao closed one chapter of his DDT career with a victory in Ueno.

Takao defeated Naomi Yoshimura, Yukio Naya and Yuki Ishida in a four-way “Dropkick-style drunk match” at DDT’s Fighting Beer Garden event on September 16. Under the stipulation, the wrestlers had to drink whenever music played during the match.

Takao pinned Ishida after hitting Gin and Tonic. The match was arranged as a farewell for Takao, who will leave DDT and his position at the Dropkick bar at the end of September.

“I will be with DDT through September, and I will become a freelancer in October. Please keep supporting me.”

Naya then presented Takao with flowers and thanked him for four years of work at Dropkick. He said the wrestlers had been able to enjoy drinks and events at the bar because Takao was there, and acknowledged how hard Takao had worked behind the scenes.

Takao said he was grateful that DDT had booked several different matches for him during his final month. The show ended with Takao, the wrestlers and the audience raising a final toast.

The farewell followed DDT’s September 13 Ueno anniversary event.

Source: DDT Pro Wrestling