Some Wrestlers Believe WWE Should Stop Taping, Fear of More Roster Cuts

According to Dave Meltzer, some wrestlers have contacted him saying they believe WWE should stop taping and shut down. WWE recently experienced in outbreak in the coronavirus that has rumored to infect two dozen people, at least. There’s still no mandatory rule about masks being worn.
The wrestlers who contact Meltzer mentioned that they were going to the tapings anyway. The fear of another round of budget cuts is in the back of everyone’s mind. Even though WWE has promised that no one would be punished if they decided to stay home, some feel they’re too easy to replace. WWE has accepted any reason for a wrestler to stay home, but some believe if their reason isn’t strong enough – like family or current health issues – it might be held against them later.
There’s the issue of freezing their contracts, as well. If anyone is wanting out of their contract, but don’t want to show up right now, WWE has every right to freeze their contract and keep them longer.
There has been rumors lately of another round of cuts, but nothing official has been stated.
