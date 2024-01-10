As noted yesterday, WWE is set to hire Lee Fitting in Kevin Dunn’s old role of Head of Media and production for the company. Fitting formerly worked at ESPN for many years and oversaw production on the likes of Monday Night Football and other major sporting events. You can read full details about his signing, including thoughts from WWE President Nick Khan, here.

However, there are some on the current WWE production team who are skeptical about Fitting. According to PW Insider, these team members were “not thrilled” that an outsider got the job as there is a worry that Fitting would start bringing in members of his own team to replace the current staff, but many are just waiting to see what happens. Other members are dismayed that WWE did promote from within, and that Executive VP Of Television Chris Kaiser at least deserved some consideration. There is some speculation that TKO’s Mark Shapiro is a big reason that Fitting got the position as Shapiro oversaw ESPN at the time Fitting was in that position.

We will keep you updated on this story.