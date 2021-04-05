WWE is less than a week from WrestleMania 37 and some WWE talent are making sure they get it to the show.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline.com, there have been some wrestlers who have elected to voluntarily quarantine ahead of the show because nobody wants to run the risk of testing positive for COVID-19.

It should be noted that WWE has not issued a mandate for talent to quarantine. As it stands right now, the names of the wrestlers to do this have not been revealed.

Meltzer wrote, “Regarding WWE quarantine rules for this week. There was no mandate put down by the company. There are people who are quarantining themselves by choice this week because nobody wants to test positive.”

WWE WrestleMania 37 takes place on Saturday, April 10th, and Sunday, April 11, 2021 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.