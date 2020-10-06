At least some WWE talents are receiving big bonus checks for being featured in the new WWE 2K Battlegrounds video game.

While WWE video game paychecks aren’t as good as they once were, Fightful Select reports that they’re still pretty good and one talent claimed they will get a $35,000 bonus for appearing in the new Battlegrounds video game from 2K.

This is interesting as the Battlegrounds game won’t sell nearly as good as the usual annual WWE 2K video games do.

It was noted that others faced confusion as they’ll be included in the downloadable content for Battlegrounds, but were told they wouldn’t be offered the bonus money because they didn’t have main roster contracts yet.

