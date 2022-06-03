Saturday’s WWE NXT In Your House event will be headlined by Joe Gacy challenging NXT Champion Bron Breakker. Per the stipulation, Gacy will win the title if Breakker is disqualified. As seen in the video below, Gacy recently spoke with Denise Salcedo and said fans will likely see something “very, very different” on Sunday.

Gacy was asked what fans can expect from his rematch with Breakker at In Your House.

“Easy answer would be that you can’t really expect anything,” Gacy said. “You don’t really know what’s gonna happen, but what I will say is you’re probably gonna see something very, very different.”

Gacy has feuded with Breakker and WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner for several weeks now. He was asked about working with the legendary Steiner and his son. He praised Breakker and commented on the learning experience.

“To be able to work with (Bron’s) father, I didn’t expect that,” Gacy said. “But to be able to work with essentially that family, not only was it exciting but it was a very good learning experience for me. As new as Bron Breakker is, a wealth of knowledge just from his family alone has taught me so much. He’s a very physical specimen as far as being an athlete so it’s a lot of fun to see the things he can do.”

Gacy was also asked about the future.

“Immediately, what comes to mind is to become the NXT Champion,” he said. “Maybe I’ll have a new goal after Saturday if I accomplish that goal. I would love to go to Raw or SmackDown and chase my WrestleMania moment. I am always thinking ahead, but right now I am very focused on In Your House this Saturday and winning the NXT Championship.”

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. Below is the full interview Gacy:

