The son of a WWE legend could be following in his father’s footsteps as a potential future WWE Superstar.
Joseph, son of former longtime WWE Superstar Tatanka, will be receiving a WWE tryout during the upcoming WWE SummerSlam 2026 Weekend in Minneapolis, Minnesota this August.
Tatanka himself wrote about the news this week on social media. He shared the following statement via his official Facebook page:
“So proud of our boys! There’s nothing you both can not accomplish! From visiting at a PPV with The Usos and Superstars of the WWE years ago to now training at the Dungeon 2.0 where Joseph has received an official try-out at SUMMERSLAM and Jeremiah will be right behind him since he’s only 17 years old currently. Joseph, an elite football player and State Runner Up in Powerlifting and Jeremiah as a Sophomore has accomplished winning a State Championship and 3X National Championship in Wrestling! As WWE stated, exactly what they’re looking for!
The Legacy Continues and A Dynasty Is Being Established With THE FIRST BLOODLINE!
Official Members of the #575 th Federally Recognized Tribe in the US, The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina!”