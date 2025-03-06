– WWE continues to expand their YouTube presence. On Thursday morning, the company announced the launch of their own new official WCW channel on YouTube. “Watch full WCW matches, full episodes of Monday Nitro and Thunder, complete pay-per-view events, and Clash of the Champions, featuring Sting, Ric Flair, The nWo, Goldberg and more,” read the announcement. “It’s Where The Big Boys Play!” Check out WWE’s new official WCW channel at YouTube.com/@WCW.

🚨 WCW ON YOUTUBE! 🚨 Watch full WCW matches, full episodes of Monday Nitro and Thunder, complete pay-per-view events, and Clash of the Champions, featuring Sting, Ric Flair, The nWo, Goldberg and more. It’s Where The Big Boys Play! Subscribe now: https://t.co/1itCfjqZhO pic.twitter.com/nZArKglHRZ — WWE (@WWE) March 6, 2025

– “Main Event” Jey Uso will make a promotional appearance for Crickett Wireless on March 10, 2025 at 25 Victory Blvd., Ste 1B in Staten Island, New York from 10am until 12pm local time. “Meet me in ‘The Big Apple’ on 3/10,” wrote Uso via X. “YEET!”

Meet me in the big apple on 3/10.

YEET!

Jey https://t.co/488J6J3Wy5 — The Usos (@WWEUsos) March 5, 2025

– Also new from “Main Event” Jey Uso is the following video shared by the official WWE Games account on X, where the challenger for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41 reacts to his WWE 2K25 video game rating.

"I should be going up" 📈 Jey Uso @WWEUsos reacts to his #WWE2K25 Rating and has some ideas on how to bump it up 😆 pic.twitter.com/uQIfZlxLF4 — #WWE2K25 (@WWEgames) March 6, 2025

– Travis Orndorff, son of WWE Hall of Fame legend “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff, surfaced on social media on Thursday to comment on his father being included in one of the WWE 2K25 DLC packs, which 2K announced this week.

“This morning I received the news that my Father, Paul Orndorff, would be part of WWE 2K25 from WWE Games,” Travis wrote via X. “I am grateful WWE has allowed me the opportunity to continue his legacy. I pray this gives you as much joy as it does me.”