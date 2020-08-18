Son of Pro Wrestling Veteran Works RAW Underground This Week

Colby Corino appeared on this week’s WWE RAW episode for a RAW Underground segment.
Corino is the enhancement talent that lost to Erik of The Viking Raiders in the first RAW Underground fight of the night.
Colby is the son of pro wrestling veteran Steve Corino, who has worked as a WWE Performance Center Coach since 2017. He also works as WWE NXT Producer. This was not Colby’s WWE TV debut as he previously worked the March 4, 2019 WWE 205 Live episode. Colby was set to face Mike Kanellis that night, but Kanellis attacked him before the bell.
As noted on Monday night, popular indie women’s wrestler Brandi Lauren is the female competitor who tapped out to Marina Shafir in one of last night’s RAW Underground segments. Lauren, who usually competed for WWN Live and SHINE Wrestling, made several NXT appearances as an extra in 2019. She appeared as one of Damian Priest’s girls earlier this year on the February 26 NXT episode.
Above and below are clips of Corino and Lauren on this week’s RAW Underground Week 3 segments. WWE has used indie wrestlers as enhancement talents for the “worked shoot-style” fights since the first week.
Who competed on @WWE RAW Underground this week? Erik @Erik_WWE fought Colby Corino @ColbyCorino in the 1st fight. Towards the end of RAW Marina Shafir @MarinaShafir made Brandi Lauren @BrandiWrestling submit. #WWE #RAW #WWERAW #RawUnderground pic.twitter.com/Kg0lAnSmlz
— The Local Competitor (@LocalCompWWE) August 18, 2020
Brandi primarily competes for World Wrestling Network’s (WWN) @WWNEVOLVE & @WWNSHINE. She appeared as an extra on numerous @WWENXT episodes in 2019. This year she appeared on the 2/26 episode with Damian Priest @ArcherOfInfamy. #WWE #RAW #WWERAW #WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/EXpNxGz8F6
— The Local Competitor (@LocalCompWWE) August 18, 2020
